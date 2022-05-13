Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.27

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.27 and last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 124317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Capri by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capri by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Capri by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

