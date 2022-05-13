Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Trading Up 13.6%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$7.78. Approximately 683,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,233,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$140.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

