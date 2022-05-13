CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTBC. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.39.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

