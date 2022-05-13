CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Price Target Cut to $8.00

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. CareMax has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.92.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CareMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CareMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

