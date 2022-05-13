Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $300.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.86.

CSL stock opened at $244.01 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $178.73 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.15.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

