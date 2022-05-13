Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of TAST stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.42. 15,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 111,168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 109,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.