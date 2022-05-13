CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,768 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 261,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after buying an additional 142,184 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,311,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,145,000 after buying an additional 651,021 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $66.60. 128,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

