CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 100 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.21. 146,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,813,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.02 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

