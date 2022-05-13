CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 71 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 548.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.20 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.