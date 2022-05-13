CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $212,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 314.9% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 88.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $600.40. 1,115,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,922. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $811.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.05 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

