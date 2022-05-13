CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $864,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 33,397,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,309. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $284.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

