CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $107,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 742 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average is $144.69. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

