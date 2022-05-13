CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,852,000 after purchasing an additional 788,764 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,916,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,945. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

