CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.62. 6,729,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,419,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

