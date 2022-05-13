CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Shares of USB traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,827. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

