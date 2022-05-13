CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $177,289,000 after acquiring an additional 839,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 985.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 775,417 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $29,451,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 504.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 639,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 307.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after acquiring an additional 622,791 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 356,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,698. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

