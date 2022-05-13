CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.78.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. 160,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,055. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.37. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.