CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,673 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,820,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.43. 111,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $73.77.

