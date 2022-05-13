CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 328 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 328 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Teladoc Health by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 872,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,092,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 668.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.68.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 367,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,488,320. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.