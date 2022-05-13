CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

LMT traded down $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $434.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,484. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.03 and a 200-day moving average of $391.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

