Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

NYSE CVNA opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.21. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Carvana by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Carvana by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Carvana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

