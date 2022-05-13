Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 712.2% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

