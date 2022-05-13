CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 218,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,430. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.66. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CASI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

