Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.16. 4,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $180.00.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (CSIOY)
