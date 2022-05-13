Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.16. 4,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

