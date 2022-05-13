Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 212,397 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWA stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. 5,973,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

