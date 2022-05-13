Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

