Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,433,000 after purchasing an additional 130,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.42. The stock had a trading volume of 572,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,229. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.33. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

