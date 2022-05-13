Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 835.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,774,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,376,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,528,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,615,018,000 after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $956.97.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $41.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $769.59. 30,659,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,996,484. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $797.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $940.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $983.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

