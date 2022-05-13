Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.32. 5,384,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,815. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

