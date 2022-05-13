Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.16. 338,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,115. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $377.52 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.84 and its 200-day moving average is $484.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.