Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.89.

Shares of ALB traded up $15.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.10. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.58 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

