Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the April 15th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CPAR stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAR. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $77,914,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,444,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,676,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,814,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,809,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

