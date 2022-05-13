Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,405. The company has a market cap of $700.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

