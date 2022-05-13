Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 163,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.20.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.