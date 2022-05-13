Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $135.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $104.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

