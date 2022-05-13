CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the April 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IGR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 282,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,854. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 24,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,751.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph P. Smith acquired 3,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $30,031.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,226 shares of company stock valued at $272,033.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 618.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

