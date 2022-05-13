CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,512,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in CBRE Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,719,000 after acquiring an additional 432,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,489,000 after acquiring an additional 298,579 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CBRE Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,827,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,758,000 after acquiring an additional 280,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

