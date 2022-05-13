CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$74.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.13.
Shares of CCL Industries stock traded up C$3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.43. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$53.36 and a 12-month high of C$75.19. The company has a market cap of C$10.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.
CCL Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
