Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Up 113.6% in April

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ceapro stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 57,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Ceapro has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.54%.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

