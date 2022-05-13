Celo Market Capitalization Tops $745.74 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $745.74 million and $105.77 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00005547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,417.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00541107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036454 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,880.40 or 1.92357887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

