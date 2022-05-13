Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Get Celsius alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of CELH traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. 2,308,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,909. Celsius has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 176.19 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Celsius by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.