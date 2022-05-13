Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.38

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 38138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

