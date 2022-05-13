CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,055 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,328,000 after purchasing an additional 274,940 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.