CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 120,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.