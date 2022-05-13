Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.71 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

