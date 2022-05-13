Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $42.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,250. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

