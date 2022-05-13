Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Sells $228,695.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

