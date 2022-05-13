Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Cerus has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $143,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 30,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $152,747.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,275 shares of company stock worth $3,542,919. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cerus by 1,377.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 573,420 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 105.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 26.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 403,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

