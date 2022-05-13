CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 5,100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $43.48. 416,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,426,557. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98.

