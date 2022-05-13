CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,920,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,826,000 after purchasing an additional 765,414 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. 370,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,043,406. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

