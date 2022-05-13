CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,920,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,826,000 after purchasing an additional 765,414 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. 370,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,043,406. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.
CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.
CSX Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.